DENVER (AP) — Students at some Colorado schools are participating in the latest student wave of walkouts to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting but not students at the suburban Denver school.

Students at Columbine High School have the day off Friday, just as they have ever since the 1999 shooting that left 15 people dead. The school is observing its tradition of participating in a day of service to commemorate the tragedy, something leaders have invited other nearby schools to join them in.

On Thursday night, about 1,000 people, including a group of students from Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, gathered in a park near Columbine to push for gun control and to highlight the importance of voting in the next election.