HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii official says there are no updates on who helped Randall Saito escape from the state hospital in November.

The Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that James Walther, special assistant to Attorney General Russell Suzuki, had no updates on who helped Saito orchestrate a plan that included thousands of dollars and multiple fake IDs. Walther also did not provide a time frame for the release of the investigative report.

State officials say six Hawaii State Hospital workers are still on “off-duty status” since the state Attorney General’s Office started an administrative investigation. The employees were on unpaid leave for the first 30 days, but have since been paid as required under their union contract.

Saito was recently indicted on one count of second-degree escape and four counts of first-degree identity theft.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com