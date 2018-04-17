ATLANTA (AP) — Tuition rates at Georgia’s public colleges will hold steady for the next academic year.
The state Board of Regents voted Tuesday not to increase tuition for 2018-19. Enrollment costs will remain the same all 26 public colleges and universities in Georgia.
University system Chancellor Steve Wrigley says the board recognizes a “critical need to keep our institutions affordable for students while providing a quality education.”
The board agreed to allow nine schools to make limited fee increases, ranging from $3 to $31 per semester, for full-time undergraduates paying in-state tuition.
The University System of Georgia says in news release that it has kept tuition hikes to an average of 1.8 percent annually over the past five years.