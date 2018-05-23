SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An appeals court has refused to block a court decision tossing out a California law allowing the terminally ill to end their lives.
California’s 4th District Court of Appeal on Wednesday refused to grant an immediate stay requested by state Attorney General Xavier Becerra.
Last week, a Riverside County judge ruled that the state Legislature illegally passed the 2016 law during a special session.
Becerra wants to reverse that ruling. He contends the law was properly passed and putting it on hold while the case runs through the courts could leave some terminally ill people to die a painful and lingering death.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
A group that supports the law, Compassion & Choices, says it believes Wednesday’s ruling means the law remains in effect.