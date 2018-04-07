VEAZIE, Maine (AP) — One of Maine’s last great salmon clubs is closing.
The Veazie Salmon Club, which has hosted anglers since the 1970s, has lost membership following the loss of the salmon fishery. Atlantic salmon is on the Endangered Species Act and no salmon fishing has been allowed on the river since a short, experimental season, in 2008.
Member Gayland Hachey, who owns a fly shop in town, tells the Bangor Daily News that the club just doesn’t have enough members to keep it viable. He said the utilities have been shut off, and memorabilia is being donated to the Atlantic Salmon Museum.
In its heyday, the club hosted anglers from around the country as they fished the productive Penobscot River pools below the clubhouse.
___
Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com