BEIJING (AP) — The United States Geological Service reports a magnitude 5.1 earthquake has struck northeastern China. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The USGS said the quake struck at 1:50 a.m. Monday (1750 GMT) at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) near the city of Songyuan in Jilin province.

China’s national earthquake administration gave the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.7 and said it struck 13 kilometers (8 miles) deep.

Media reports said rescue teams responded, but despite heavy shaking that prompted residents to rush from their homes, no word of any injuries or damage had yet been received. The official Xinhua News Agency said power supply was unaffected, but some mobile phone communications had been disrupted.

A 1976 earthquake in northeastern China killed at least 250,000 people.