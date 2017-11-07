SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health insurance experts and regulators say that low- and zero-premium insurance plans for people of limited means could help lower the number of uninsured patients in the state next year.

Health Action New Mexico Policy Director Colin Baillio said Tuesday that premiums are falling for “bronze” plans, encouraging new enrollment through the state’s federally subsidized exchange.

At the same time, premiums for mid-level insurance coverage are increasing by an average of more than 35 percent for 2018.

As a spokeswoman for New Mexico insurance regulators, Heather Widler cautions that lower-premium plans can result in higher out-of-pocket costs with frequent use of medical services.

New Mexico has launched a website to help compare costs and benefits among plans. Roughly 46,000 people receive insurance through the state’s health exchange portal.