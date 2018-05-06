AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says it will continue to use a variety of methods to search for the body of a 5-year-old boy who fell into the Androscoggin River last month.

Helena Gagliano-McFarland has complained that the National Guard has not been brought in to help with the effort to recover her son. Game Warden Cpl. John MacDonald says officials have no intention of deploying additional searchers, including members of the National Guard, but if new clues emerge, additional resources could be deployed.

The boy fell into the river April 24. His older brother, who jumped in to try to save him, remains hospitalized.

MacDonald says officials have used aircraft, search and rescue dogs and boats to search for the boy every day since then.