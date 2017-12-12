SHEFFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Council members in the Alabama city of Sheffield say they hope to revisit the issue of pay raises and longevity pay for city employees, after passing a budget that includes neither.

The Times Daily reports that the city approved a fiscal 2018 budget Monday. Although pay increases were not included, council members present said they hope to be able to enhance pay.

Members agreed to consider the issue later if ways can be found to grant a raise without deficit spending. The city is working on projects to reduce utility costs, an effort that could free up money for raises.

The budget includes anticipated revenue of just over $9 million, with estimated expenditures of nearly $8.7 million.

