WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) — Parole has not been granted to a former dairy princess convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s fiancee 27 years ago in a case featured in a made-for-TV movie.

The Wisconsin Parole Commission held a hearing for Lori Esker Wednesday and deferred her parole eligibility until next August. State corrections spokesman Tristan Cook says another parole hearing will be held in June.

Esker, now 48, was convicted in 1990 of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Lisa Cihaski. The 21-year-old woman was strangled with a belt by Esker in a car in a Rib Mountain motel parking lot. Cihaski was engaged to Esker’s former boyfriend. Witnesses testified the Marathon County dairy princess was obsessive and still wanted a relationship with the man.

The case was featured in the TV movie “Beauty’s Revenge” which aired on NBC and Lifetime.