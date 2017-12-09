OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a horse-drawn carriage crashed with two vehicles in downtown Oconomowoc.
Western Lake Fire District officials say 15 people were evaluated for injuries but no one was seriously hurt. The accident happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday.
Fire officials say three people were in each vehicle involved in the crash and the horse carriage had eight passengers.
Oconomowoc police are investigating.
