FARGO, N.D. (AP) — No one was hurt in a Thanksgiving Day fire at a Fargo apartment building.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 7 p.m. Residents had already evacuated.

The fire in a second-floor apartment kitchen and laundry area was put out, and fire crews ventilated smoke from the building before allowing residents to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately determined.