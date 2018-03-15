ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — No one was hurt when a freight train collided with a semitrailer west of Aberdeen.
The American News reports that the Wednesday morning crash split one of the semi’s trailers in half and covered the roadway with corn. Part of the road was shut down for more than three hours.
Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Koens says the semi driver failed to notice the train. The driver was cited for failure to yield and for a safety violation.
BNSF Railway spokeswoman Amy McBeth says the track was returned to service about five hours after the crash.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com