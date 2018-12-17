CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say all passengers were safely rescued after a Ferris wheel malfunctioned in central Arkansas.
The Log Cabin Democrat reports that passengers reported hearing a loud pop and felt their gondolas sway while on the ride Saturday night in Conway, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Little Rock.
Passengers were stuck on the ride for about an hour before they were safely brought to the ground.
The newspaper reports that a pivot pin holding one of the Ferris wheel’s cylinders in place broke.
The Ferris wheel is among several attractions on display in downtown Conway during the holiday season.
Information from: Log Cabin Democrat, http://www.thecabin.net