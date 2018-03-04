BALTIMORE (AP) — A church in Maryland has caught fire while congregants were attending Sunday school.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that everyone was able to make it out safely from the historic Grace Memorial Baptist Church in east Baltimore. But much of the building’s roof was destroyed or damaged.

Fire officials had received calls about smoke coming from the roof at about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were billowing from the top of the church.

Firefighters doused the blaze without having to worry about the strong winds that came with a nor’easter just a couple days before. About two dozen parishioners stood outside in their suits and hats, gazing at the smoke and the hoses spraying water.

