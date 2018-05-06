POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Pocatello Police say two groups of people exchanged gunfire during an early morning shooting downtown.
The Idaho State Journal says police don’t believe anyone was hurt during the shooting, which happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to the scene but those who were involved had already fled the area.
Police are still searching for suspects.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- Georgia mom pleads guilty to selling kids for sex
- Georgia executes killer of off-duty prison guard
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
- Hawaii braces for long upheaval as erupting Kilauea boils VIEW