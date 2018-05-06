Share story

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Pocatello Police say two groups of people exchanged gunfire during an early morning shooting downtown.

The Idaho State Journal says police don’t believe anyone was hurt during the shooting, which happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to the scene but those who were involved had already fled the area.

Police are still searching for suspects.

