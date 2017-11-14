RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The director of a no-kill animal shelter in eastern Indiana has been fired amid a public backlash over the euthanasia of seven dogs.

H.E.L.P.’s board of directors fired director Jamie Glandon and requested the resignations of two board members who voted to have the dogs euthanized.

Board president Susan Beeson said Tuesday that Glandon’s firing was best for all involved, including the public and those who finance the shelter.

The Palladium-Item reports several petitions had been started calling for Glandon’s dismissal and the resignation of some, if not all, of the board.

H.E.L.P. receives funding through grants and private donations. The shelter considers itself a no-kill shelter and has historically only euthanized dogs and cats with terminal diseases or those that could not be adopted due to aggression issues.

