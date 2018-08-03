BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 100 escaped goats have munched on manicured lawns in Idaho’s capital city before being rounded up and hauled away.
Multiple news outlets captured the goats calmly eating grass and shrubs in a Boise neighborhood Friday morning before a trailer arrived amid applause from neighborhood residents.
It’s not clear where the goats came from or how they got loose.
Goats are sometimes let loose in the nearby Boise foothills to eat wild plants and reduce wildfire threats.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- Septuagenarians spar over Costco samples
- Dead fish, red tide, plague Florida tourists, beaches
- The shocking reason that this man's legs and hands were amputated: a dog's saliva