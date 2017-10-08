WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries were reported when a New Jersey Transit bus left the roadway and nearly struck a telephone pole.

But it’s not yet known what caused the accident in Wayne on Sunday.

The New York City-bound bus was carrying 14 passengers when it left the roadway and apparently hit a street sign. But authorities say the driver avoided a telephone pole and oncoming traffic before the bus came to rest on a grassy area.

The passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their trip. It wasn’t immediately known if the bus was damaged.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name.