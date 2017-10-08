WAYNE, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say no injuries were reported when a New Jersey Transit bus left the roadway and nearly struck a telephone pole.
But it’s not yet known what caused the accident in Wayne on Sunday.
The New York City-bound bus was carrying 14 passengers when it left the roadway and apparently hit a street sign. But authorities say the driver avoided a telephone pole and oncoming traffic before the bus came to rest on a grassy area.
The passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their trip. It wasn’t immediately known if the bus was damaged.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
Authorities have not released the driver’s name.