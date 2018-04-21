HOLLY HILL, S.C. (AP) — Emergency crews say it could be days before they put out a large fire at a scrap metal business in South Carolina.

Orangeburg County fire officials say the blaze started around 5 p.m. Friday at Don’s Car Crushing in Holly Hill.

No one has been injured, and authorities say the cause of the fire has not been determined.

At least 30 different agencies are helping fight the fire, and officials say it could burn for a few more days.

Holly Hill Police poster pictures on Twitter showing a huge cloud of smoke over the business and a massive fire atop a pile of debris.