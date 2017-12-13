PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A school bus with 29 students on board rear-ended an SUV in Florida.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that the Florida Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Herman Leo Flintroy was driving the bus Tuesday morning on a highway and struck the car.
Police say Flintroy noticed the stopped SUV and tried to break, but wasn’t able to avoid a collision. No one was injured in the crash.
The bus was bound for Brown Barge Middle School in Pensacola.
Flintroy was cited for careless driving.
___
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com