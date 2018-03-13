CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane with a fuel leak crashed at a Virginia airport.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the plane went down Tuesday morning at the end of the runway at Chesapeake Regional Airport. Tony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department told the Virginian-Pilot that there were two passengers aboard the single-engine aircraft.
No further details have been released.
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com