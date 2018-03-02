McNEIL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a train derailed in southern Arkansas.
The derailment happened between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday in the south Arkansas town of McNeil, about 110 miles southwest of Little Rock.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the train remained upright, and there were no reports of spills. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the train was blocking traffic in the area, and it’s expected to take several hours to clean up the scene.
The cause of the derailment is not yet known.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com