PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say there were no injuries after an explosion inside a Phoenix church.
KNXV-TV reports the incident happened Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road.
Search dogs found no evidence that anyone was inside the building.
Firefighters say the explosion was most likely caused by a natural gas leak. They say it’s unclear if the blast happened before or after the roof collapsed.
Residences in the area were evacuated but residents have since been allowed to return their homes.
The incident was originally called a fire and gas explosion, but firefighters say there was no fire to the structure.