OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury has declined to issue criminal indictments following an investigation into allegations of financial mismanagement at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The grand jury issued a 32-page report Thursday that followed a six-month investigation. The report indicates the agency was never insolvent and that the Legislature’s decision to make an emergency $30 million appropriation to the agency was unnecessary.
The report also indicates that the agency’s elimination of almost 200 jobs was unnecessary and that the department had enough money to pay for the positions.
The grand jury investigation began shortly after the resignation of former Oklahoma Health Commissioner Terry Cline. Cline stepped down in October after the state Board of Health accused him of mismanaging the department’s finances. His chief deputy, Julie Cox-Kain, also resigned.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes