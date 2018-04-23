GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say foul play is not suspected in the death of a person whose body was found in the median of U.S. Highway 2 in Grand Forks County.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene about 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a passing motorist alerted authorities. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

The person’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Deputy Jake Lanes says there is no known danger to the public.