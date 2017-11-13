LIBBY, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have determined that there was no foul play involved with a fire that destroyed Libby’s last wood manufacturing plant.
The Flathead Beacon reports that SK Fingerjoint, Inc. at the Kootenai Business Park burned to the ground on Nov. 5.
Undersheriff Brandon Huff said his office has concluded its investigation into the fire, and at this time the insurance company and law enforcement believe the blaze was probably the result of an electrical issue.
Lincoln County Commissioner Mark Peck said the fire was “devastating” to a community that has already been dealt many economic blows in recent years. Logging and mining jobs once propped up Lincoln County’s economy, but over the years those industries have left the area.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
___
Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com