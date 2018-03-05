KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Even though the Sperry Chalet dining hall was only lightly damaged in a wildfire that gutted the Sperry dormitory in Glacier National Park, park officials don’t expect to have any concessions at the hall this summer due to trail and other needed rehab.

The Ravalli Republic reports crews are not expected to finish clearing dead and downed trees along trails burned by the fire until late summer or early fall.

Kevin Warrington, the concessionaire for both the Sperry and Granite Park chalets, says he doesn’t see any feasible way to provide concessions at the Sperry complex dining hall this season.

Warrington says operations at Granite Park Chalet will continue as normal.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Lauren Alley says they’ll start clearing trees from the trail to the Sperry Chalet complex as soon as the snow melts.

___

Information from: Ravalli Republic , http://www.ravallirepublic.com