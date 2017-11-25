LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence officials don’t plan to add downtown security cameras even after this fall’s fatal shooting.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that city officials considered the idea about five years ago, but decided against it. Instead they only use cameras temporarily when big events are in the area.

Three people died after an Oct. 1 shooting that happened just as a large crowd of people were leaving bars, concerts and other events in the area.

Police Officer Derrick Smith says that there aren’t any plans to add more cameras for public surveillance in Lawrence at this time.

Lawrence’s new police chief, Gregory Burns Jr., was sworn in just after the shooting this fall. He says he generally supports public surveillance cameras, but doesn’t want to make major changes immediately.

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com