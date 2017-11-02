DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused a motel company’s request to dismiss a lawsuit involving the abuse of a prostitute’s children.
Tuesday’s ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the guardian for Ethan Ford, whose prostitute mother, Tanasia Milligan, is serving 20 years for the beating death of her 4-year-old daughter, Autumn.
The lawsuit, which also names Division of Family Services officials as defendants, claims that Budget Motor Lodge in New Castle knew or should have known that the children were being abused and that other illegal conduct was occurring on its premises.
Autumn Milligan was found unresponsive at the motel in 2014.
Child protection officials had previously conducted four investigations into Tanasia Milligan but determined that repeated complaints of abuse and neglect of her daughter and young son were unsubstantiated.