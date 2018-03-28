LARGO, Md. (AP) — A hazardous materials crew was called to the office of a Maryland state senator after several people felt ill, but nothing hazardous was found.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at a campaign office of Democratic state Sen. C. Anthony Muse.

The Washington Post reports that several people working in the office reported feeling sick and thought it might have been caused by products in an office trash can.

A spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department said nothing suspicious was found. He said the incident is under investigation.

The incident came on the heels of the arrest of a Seattle man who was charged this week with sending 11 packages containing explosive black powder to government agencies and military installations in the D.C. area.

___

