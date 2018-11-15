BLACKFOOT, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in southeastern Idaho say there are no reports of damage following a 3.8-magnitude earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor struck at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday about 7 miles (11 kilometers) east of Soda Springs.
The Soda Springs Police Department says no one reported any damage.
U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Julie Dutton says small earthquakes occur in the area, but a 3.8-magnitude quake is larger than usual.
