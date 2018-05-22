LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman who killed six people, including her own sister, in a wrong-way crash on a Southern California freeway has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.
Twenty-five-year-old Olivia Carolee Culbreath entered the plea Monday.
Prosecutors said Culbreath was under the influence of alcohol when she drove east in westbound lanes of State Route 60 in Diamond Bar in 2014.
Authorities say Culbreath had a previous DUI arrest several years earlier and a court had warned her about the dangers of driving drunk.
