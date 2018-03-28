COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two anticipated needle exchanges in Kentucky will be located in the parking lots of a Catholic hospital, meaning condoms won’t be available.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports the Roman Catholic Church’s disapproval of condom use means the programs in St. Elizabeth Healthcare lots won’t give away condoms, traditionally provided to help fight infectious diseases.
St. Elizabeth spokesman Guy Karrick says the hospital is “going above and beyond” to get needle exchange programs in place in northern Kentucky, but won’t compromise Catholic teachings on birth control.
Across the state line in Ohio, an exchange program housed in the parking lot of Catholic hospital Mercy Health Clermont does offer condoms.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- Here's how to download all your data from Facebook: It might be a wake-up call | Analysis
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Grand jury won't indict 2 Columbus, Ohio, police officers who shot black man
Northern Kentucky Health Department spokeswoman Emily Gresham-Wherle says 45 HIV cases have been diagnosed since January 2017, a marked increase from previous years.
___
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com