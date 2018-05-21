LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors are holding off on filing charges against a suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman inside her car in the parking lot of a Southern California shopping mall.
City News Service says the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has asked law enforcement to conduct further investigation into the May 3 killing of 66-year-old Susan Leeds.
Authorities announced on Friday that they’d arrested 39-year-old Cherie Townsend on suspicion of murder. Investigators alleged that Townsend tried to rob Leeds in a random crime of opportunity.
Townsend remains jailed on $2 million bail.
It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.