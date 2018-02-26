GARDEN CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have determined that no charges will be filed in a fatal officer-involved shooting in southwest Kansas.

Officers fatally shot 29-year-old Cristino Umana-Garcia last October in rural Finney County. Undersheriff John Andrews says officers shot Umana-Garcia after he became aggressive and threatened them.

Garden City Police Chief Michael Utz said Monday he found the officers didn’t violate local policies and procedures, federal law or state law.

The Haskell County Attorney says all reports from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and video footage from the case showed no charges were warranted against the two officers involved in the shooting.

Authorities say all available evidence suggests that both officers reasonably believe that they were in danger when they fired the shots.