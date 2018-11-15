CINCINNATI (AP) — A prosecutor says no one will face criminal charges for the failed response to a 16-year-old Ohio student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE’-turs) says his office has reviewed the Cincinnati police and Hamilton sheriff’s office investigations and two independent reviews that were contracted by the city. Deters expressed sympathy Thursday to Kyle Plush’s family while announcing no charges were appropriate in the case.

A special city council committee meeting Thursday went over the outside reports on the emergency center and police responses. Plush’s family took part in the meeting.

Plush’s father Ron found his son dead, pinned in the minivan’s rear, on April 10 nearly six hours after the first of Kyle’s two 911 calls.