EL PASO, Texas (AP) — No charges have been filed in the death of an 11-year-old boy struck by a pickup truck in El Paso during a school-organized walkout to protest gun violence.
El Paso police spokesman Darrel Petry said Sunday that the investigation into Jonathan Benko’s death continues. But no charges have been filed against Jesus Diaz, the 61-year-old driver who struck Benko as he attempted to walk across a highway on Friday with several other students.
Authorities say the sixth-grader and other students had left the designated walkout area to go to a park across the highway from Parkland Middle School.
Benko was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.
Petry says Diaz remained at the scene after the collision and was not injured. He says no other students were injured.