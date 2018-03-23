SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Investigators say no charges will be filed against an Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.

Clark County Deputy Jacob Shaw has said he mistook the photographer’s camera for a gun when he shot him twice last year in New Carlisle, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Jill Del Greco is spokeswoman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. She said Friday a grand jury did not find probable cause a day earlier to indict Shaw.

A message was left with the attorney representing photographer Andrew Grimm.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it’s now conducting an administrative review.

A federal lawsuit filed by Grimm claims Shaw used excessive force and violated Grimm’s civil rights.