OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prosecutor has declined to charge a Texas woman who says she stabbed her fiance in self-defense.

The woman was arrested Saturday after 35-year-old Amir Bey was fatally stabbed in the chest. The Houston residents were in Omaha for her sister’s wedding.

The Omaha World-Herald reports she told investigators she and Bey had been arguing and he’d menaced her with a fist before they arrived at her sister’s home after the wedding. She says she tried to flee upstairs, but he pulled her down by her hair.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday she then got a knife and stabbed Bey when he came at her. She told investigators she didn’t intend to kill him but needed to fend him off.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who haven’t been charged.

