SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco prosecutors will not charge officers involved in two fatal shootings, including one that prompted city-wide protests three years ago and led to reforms in the Police Department.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Thursday that District Attorney George Gascon declined to file charges in the 2015 killing of Mario Woods and the shooting death the following year of Luis Gongora Pat. The Woods killing led to large demonstrations.

Both men had knives, prosecutors say, and there is insufficient evidence that the officers did not reasonably act in defense of themselves and others.

Gascon said he didn’t believe police should have killed the men, but he was bound by law not to press charges.

The shootings were among several that led to the resignation of former Police Chief Greg Suhr.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com