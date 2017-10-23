COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in Ohio has decided not to charge a Columbus police officer who fatally shot a man who officers say pointed a gun at them.

The Franklin County prosecutor’s office said Monday that a grand jury reviewed the case last week without issuing an indictment.

Officers in February were called to a neighborhood on a report that a man sitting in an SUV had pointed a gun at someone. The caller also said the man had an assault rifle and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police say when officers arrived they approached the SUV and saw the man get out of the vehicle and point a gun at one of the officers. They say one officer fired multiple shots, hitting the man, identified as Jimmie Patton.