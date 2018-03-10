MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — No Manhattan High School football players will be charged in a beating that injured two teammates last fall.

Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman said in a letter to Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson this week that he found insufficient evidence to prove a criminal case in the October incident. He said investigators were given vague and conflicting statements and he was unable to determine who participated or caused injuries.

The Manhattan Mercury reports two high school football players were hurt by teammates when they were hit and kicked in what was called a “birthday beatdown.” Goodman said the conduct did not rise to the level of a criminal act.

The case was sent to Lyon County because two of the players’ parents work at the Riley County Attorney’s office.

