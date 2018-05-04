Share story

By
The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury did not bring charges against a man for a fatal shooting inside a Florida drugstore during a dispute over a cellphone sale.

The Broward County panel cleared 37-year-old Matthew Barry for November’s shooting of 20-year-old Andre Smith inside a suburban Fort Lauderdale CVS.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Barry contacted Smith through Craigslist to buy an iPhone7 for $280 and agreed to meet outside the CVS. Detectives say Barry warned Smith he had a gun after Smith tried to get the phone back after money changed hands. They say Smith and a friend told Barry they also had a gun.

Detectives say Barry went inside and asked clerks to call 911. They say video shows Smith following Barry, who pushed him and then fired several shots. Smith was unarmed.

