FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A grand jury did not bring charges against a man for a fatal shooting inside a Florida drugstore during a dispute over a cellphone sale.
The Broward County panel cleared 37-year-old Matthew Barry for November’s shooting of 20-year-old Andre Smith inside a suburban Fort Lauderdale CVS.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports Barry contacted Smith through Craigslist to buy an iPhone7 for $280 and agreed to meet outside the CVS. Detectives say Barry warned Smith he had a gun after Smith tried to get the phone back after money changed hands. They say Smith and a friend told Barry they also had a gun.
Detectives say Barry went inside and asked clerks to call 911. They say video shows Smith following Barry, who pushed him and then fired several shots. Smith was unarmed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- Why a South Korean newspaper asked experts to look at photos of Kim Jong Un's shoes VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/