DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor has decided against charging anyone in the death of a 43-year-old man after officers subdued him in a Dubuque bar fracas.
The Telegraph Herald reports that Dubuque County Attorney Ralph Potter said Thursday it was a tragedy that Chad Cupps died, but he didn’t die because of anyone’s criminal actions.
Police say officers were called to Shannon’s Sports Bar on May 7 after Cupps entered and began assaulting customers. The customers and then officers tried to subdue him, but he struggled.
Police say Cupps became unresponsive after he turned compliant so he could be handcuffed. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital despite officers’ and medics’ efforts to revive him.
Cupps’ death certificate says he died of “sudden cardiac arrest following (an) altercation with other individuals.”
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com