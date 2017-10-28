PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say a Rhode Island high school student who was involved in a physical altercation with an assistant principal has not been charged.

Providence Maj. David Lapatin says detectives had planned to charge the 15-year-old male with simple assault charges. But the charges have been put on hold until the investigation is complete.

The boy is accused of elbowing a staff member at Central High School. A video of the altercation in the school’s cafeteria Monday circulated on social media.

Officials said Thursday that Assistant Principal Thomas Bacon resigned from the Providence Public School Department effective immediately.

In an unrelated incident Monday, another assistant principal at the same school was placed on paid administrative leave after they attempted to intervene in a fight between two students.