DENVER (AP) — The Adams County district attorney has decided there is no evidence that deputies committed a crime during the detainment of a man who died after his arrest.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that charges will not be sought for the deputies who arrested 59-year-old Paul Egli Aug. 19.

An autopsy by the coroner’s office found that Egli suffered several non-fatal injuries during the arrest outside a Super 8 motel, but ultimately his death was caused by cocaine-induced delirium.

A motel employee said she called 911 after seeing Egli running around in his underwear. A witness to the arrest said Egli resisted a deputy’s attempt to handcuff him and was forced to the ground. The witness said a second deputy had to assist with the arrest because of the struggle.

