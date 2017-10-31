MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nevada prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a former FBI agent turned speaker who got into a scuffle with a Minnesota sheriff this summer.
Retired agent John Guandolo and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek clashed during a National Sheriffs’ Association conference in Reno in June.
At Stanek’s request, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident as a case of misdemeanor battery. But a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office told the Star Tribune Tuesday “the evidence just was not there.”
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says while Stanek “was physically assaulted,” the office and the sheriff do not comment on investigations outside of their jurisdiction.
A Minnesota judge later granted a restraining order against Guandolo on Stanek’s behalf.
Guandolo has come under fire for his anti-Muslim views.
___
Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com