WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says officers won’t face charges after shooting a man who fatally shot himself in the head in a western Michigan cemetery.

Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Monday that two Wyoming Police Department officers and a sergeant had a reasonable fear that 52-year-old Joel Peloquin may have fired at them or bystanders and they had to make a split-second decision.

Sheriff’s officials say an autopsy found the cause of Peloquin’s death was a gunshot wound to the head and it was ruled a suicide. The autopsy found officers shot him three times but those wounds weren’t fatal.

Investigators say Peloquin was in the cemetery March 30, threatening to kill himself. A witness has said he tried for 45 minutes to talk Peloquin out of ending his own life.