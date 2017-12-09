DETROIT (AP) — A 16-year-old boy remains locked up in connection with shootings during a holiday event in Detroit.

A juvenile court referee set no bond Saturday and ordered the teen held in a juvenile facility until a scheduled Tuesday appearance before a circuit judge. He was arrested last Sunday — a day after four teens were wounded during Midtown’s Noel Night celebration.

The boy has been charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder. Police Chief James Craig has said the outdoor shooting was related to an argument about high school football.

Defense attorney Marlon Evans says nothing in the teen’s record suggests “that this is within his character.”

The teen is “adult designated,” meaning he can be sentenced as a juvenile, an adult or a blending of the two.